NAB Show Streamlines Search for Answers in a Transformed Marketplace

As the media and entertainment industry meets again in Las Vegas, NAB Show kicks off the beginning of its second century. Organizers describe an agenda suited to the individual needs of tens of thousands of broadcasters, filmmakers, content creators and others from around the world who are looking for answers in a marketplace transformed by the internet and cloud technology.

“At the 2024 NAB Show we, as an industry, have the opportunity to set the tone for the next 100 years,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events. “It’s an exciting time to see technology reach a point where truly extraordinary advances are possible — in how content is produced, distributed and consumed.”

Attendees at the show are being greeted by a Las Vegas Convention Center in the middle of a $600 million renovation. For this year’s show, the North Hall is closed for its facelift.

“NAB Show is dedicated to providing a seamless and exciting experience for all attendees during the North Hall renovation,” said Brown. “When South Hall was closed in 2023, we adapted and even grew the show. This year we are approaching our plans with the same mentality.”

The Vegas Loop can be used for fast and convenient transportation between halls. “The system offers quick and efficient movement underground across the LVCC campus with stops that connect the West Hall to the front of the Central Hall, and from there, it is a quick walk to South,” he said. Golf cart transportation is also being offered to make trips between Central and South Halls more convenient.

The Zones are back on the show floor as a place for interactive discovery, learning and networking. They are curated around each of the three major pillars Create, Connect and Capitalize. Brown said the Community Zones provide insight into the major tech and content workflow trends within each pillar to help attendees connect with relevant exhibitors and products.

“These are must-see stops for every attendee to engage in a planned activity or just drop in to see what’s happening,” said Brown. The Connect and Capitalize Zones are located in West Hall; the Create Zone is in South Hall.

The latest trends, technology and techniques for the M&E industry are front and center at NAB Show. “Our agenda is shaped to ensure there are answers, or at least very good clues, to help everyone sort out the challenges and opportunities they face daily,” said Brown.

Of course, it is impossible to talk about trends without focusing on artificial intelligence and, in particular, generative AI. There are more than 120 sessions and 130 exhibitors at the show featuring AI. Industry heavyweights will be on the Main Stage discussing “AI in Media and Entertainment,” as well as speaking at dozens of exciting sessions including “AI in the Newsroom: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Ahead for the Industry,” “Convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Broadcasting” and “AI Strategies for Sales, Marketing and Operations.”

One new activation featuring AI is a demonstration developed in partnership with Microsoft. In the Capitalize Zone, through a partnership that leverages Microsoft’s technologies, show attendees can immerse themselves in new details, trivia, interactive quizzes and personalized insights from beloved, television shows, transforming the viewing process into a competitive interactive space.

Brown said, “Leveraging AI and machine-learning algorithms, the platform can analyze users’ past behavior to predict what content and challenges might interest them, creating a truly personalized viewing experience.”

Consumer consumption habits are driving everything from production to business models. As FAST channels have proliferated, so has the move to ad-supported tiers and new bundles. The economics have driven up subscription fees.

“As all of this takes shape, it is hard not to see how it is all coming back to a relatively familiar monthly price point for the average viewer or family,” Brown said. “The good news is it is driving more choice, and, while there has been some dampening — due to the strikes, and those same economics — there is more content. Across the entire television, film and video landscape there is evermore video-centric content being created.”

The internet and related advances in production tools have made high-quality content creation something much more attainable for all. Nowhere has this trend manifested itself with more impact than in the Content Creator space, Brown said.