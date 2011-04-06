NAB Show provides industry insight

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will deliver a keynote speech at the FCC Chairman’s Breakfast on Tuesday, April 12, at 7:45 a.m., in the Las Vegas Hilton’s Barron Room. With the current spectrum issues and the FCC’s proposed voluntary auction for broadcasters, this speech might be one every engineer should see.

CBS president and CEO Leslie Moonves will be questioned Tuesday, April 12, at 9 a.m., in the Las Vegas Hilton’s Barron Room by NAB President Gordon Smith, who also will present the State of the Broadcast Industry. Smith will address issues including the industry’s resilience in the face of new competition, growth opportunities for local and network TV on new digital devices and government efforts to reclaim additional TV spectrum.

Broadcast infrastructure topics will be featured in an all-day session Saturday, April 9, in Room S219, during the SBE Ennes Workshop. The session will feature a litany of infrastructure specialists who will cover everything from building new facilities to remote-control monitoring of a facility.

Other sessions will cover such topics as TV loudness and lip sync (Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., S239); improving local audio (Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., N235); 7.1 channel sound (Sunday, April 10, 3:30 p.m., S222); cloud-based technologies for broadcasters (Monday, April 11, 1:10 p.m., S220); trends in broadcasting for the next three years (Sunday, April 10, 4:20 p.m., S222); delivering Web and mobile video (Sunday, April 10, 9 a.m., S222); and broadband TV delivery (Monday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., S228).