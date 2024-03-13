NAB Show: Panel to Explore 8K Tech and Its Impact on the Production Process

LAS VEGAS—As more 8K sets and content hit the market, the 8K Association has announced it has assembled a group of senior technologies to discuss the latest developments in 8K technologies.

The panel will feature leading experts from across the industry discussing the key factors related to 8K technology - including the latest developments in capturing, encoding and content delivery - and their growing impact on the production community.

The panel, which will be moderated by Juan Reyes, Director of Operations at the 8K Association, features Abdul Rehman, Chief Product Officer, IMAX Corp; Ravi Velhal, Technology Policy and Standards, Intel Research; Uday Mathur, CTO, RED Digital Cinema; and Mauricio Alvarez-Mesa, CEO & co-founder, Spin Digital.

The session will be held on Monday, April 15 from 12:15 to 12:45pm at the Connect Zone Theater located in the West Hall near Futures Park.

The 8K Association (8KA) has been organized to educate, promote and evangelize on the many aspects of the rapidly evolving 8K ecosystem. From content creation and production to distribution and consumer consumption, its mission is to ensure the 8K ecosystem thrives and to help to accelerate industry-wide adoption of 8K content, products, and services.

The 8K Association is composed of key technology companies in the consumer and professional 8K ecosystem. To accomplish our mission, the 8KA has established Work Groups to help provide information about the state of the 8K ecosystem to consumers, organizations, and standards development groups.

