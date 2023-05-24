NAB Show Announces Winners of NABiQ

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The winning projects have been announced for NABiQ, a networking series focused on advanced technology solutions that was held at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The program’s coordinator Maria Duloquin, an innovation consultant, certified Design Sprint Master and startup coach, and her team facilitated 20 sessions of the competition-style event during NAB Show. The challenges, sponsored by Storj and supported by NAB Amplify, brought together participants with diverse business and technology expertise to collaborate on solutions to common challenges facing the broadcast, media and technology industries.

NABiQ tackled four challenges: developing creator-led production, leveraging AI or alternative reality in advertising, designing sustainable streaming and personalizing viewing. Teams were given one hour to discuss and develop projects and then pitched their innovative ideas live at NAB Show.

“NABiQ is an exhilarating opportunity for both pitch participants and an engaged audience to ignite innovation, spark meaningful collaborations and shape the course of our industry's evolution,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. “I extend my gratitude to all NABiQ participants for their invaluable contributions and congratulate the winners on their exceptional achievements.”

NAB Show attendees not only had the opportunity to watch, but also participate. The audience was an integral part of the process as they chose the winner of each challenge by enthusiastic applause.

Winners were selected for challenges related to NAB Show’s content pillars of Create, Connect and Capitalize as well as Intelligent Content.

Winning projects and finalists are:

CREATE: AI GENERATIVE STORYBUILDING. Predict your production's success based on your storyline with AI generative story building. Finalists: StoryTeller AI & Heart & Soul

CONNECT: SEAWEED. Sinking data centers underwater to reduce emissions and grow artificial reefs. Finalists: Green Check & GreenTok

CAPITALIZE: PAUSE. CAPTURE. INNOVATE. AI-powered pop-up product information when you pause what you're watching. Finalists: SiME & Nozama

INTELLIGENT CONTENT: MOOD PROBE. Emotion monitoring via Smart Watch to personalize recommendations. Finalists: MysteryPix & Unleash.