NAB Show 2025 Exhibitor Insight: Blackmagic Design

TV Tech: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2025 NAB Show?

J. Dave Hoffman: I think AI and remote workflows are going to be major themes this year. Assistive AI is becoming a game-changer for modern broadcast workflows, transforming how content can be produced and managed. By using AI-based tools to streamline tedious tasks, broadcasters can speed up their workflows and produce even higher quality content. In For example, DaVinci Resolve features like automatic transcription and audio classifying can help boost efficiency, especially in fast-paced environments like newsrooms, where material is unscripted and every second counts. Remote production is also revolutionizing broadcast workflows by making it possible to collaborate from anywhere. With tools like the ATEM Streaming Bridge, broadcasters and creators can work together on shows and build a global network of high-quality remote broadcast studios. Our Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 camera demonstrates how remote workflows are making a difference, given its ability to upload videos directly to Blackmagic Cloud, making media instantly accessible at the studio. Editors around the world can even sync and edit footage live in DaVinci Resolve while the camera is recording, so breaking news can be delivered to air within seconds. With these innovations, traditional broadcast studios can more easily transform into dynamic, remote operations. Between AI and new cloud capabilities, we’re entering a new era and I think we’ll start to see just how far these technologies can take us at this year’s show.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

JDH: It’s less about a single product and more about making workflow connections. Standing on their own, our products are phenomenal, but creating an end to end workflow that is effective, affordable and produces high quality content is where we really thrive and what excites our customers. That said, I’m excited for attendees to learn more about some of the products we’ve announced since last year’s show. In particular, our Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, which is the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video. Paired with DaVinci Resolve, users will have the ability to edit Apple Immersive Video for the first time. We’re taking pre-orders for the camera now so I think showgoers will be eager to lean more from us in person.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

JDH: Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video. Apple Immersive Video is a brand-new storytelling format that leverages 8K, 3D video with a 180-degree field of view, and Spatial Audio to transport viewers to the center of the action. The camera enables creators to put the viewer in the action, compared to pulling the action out to the viewers — it’s opening up a whole new world for how we consume content and offering viewers an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion.

TVT: What is it about the NAB Show that brings you back every year?

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JDH: We love talking to our customers, and while we are having all kinds of conversations with customers throughout the year, NAB provides somewhat of a “zoom-out” effect. Our CEO, Grant Petty, always says something along the lines of “we can’t wait to see what you do with our products” when announcing something new, and while I usually have a good idea as to how customers will use our products, I am never disappointed to have customers tell me or, in many cases, show me first hand what amazing things they have done with or products! It’s a unique environment where you’re talking to customers from every walk of life, every industry, back to back, all week. After it’s over and everyone catches their breath, you’ve got a good sense of where the industry is as a whole and where the priorities and interests are moving forward.