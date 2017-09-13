NAB Praises Senate’s Passage of SANDy Act

WASHINGTON—The Senate passed the Securing Access to Networks in Disaster Act (SANDy Act) earlier this week and the National Association of Broadcasters has come out in support of the legislation.

Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications, said in a statement: “NAB applauds the Senate’s passage of the SANDy Act and urges its quick signature into law by the President. As Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have demonstrated, hometown radio and TV stations play a lifesaving role as ‘first informers’ during times of emergencies, and this legislation will provide local broadcasters with access to vital resources to stay on the air when disaster strikes.”

The SANDy Act was first introduced in the House by Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) in 2015, but was held up in the Senate. When the Senate reopened after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the bill was quickly passed.