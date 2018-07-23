NAB Pilot, NABEF Announce Engineering Internship Grants For Stations

WASHINGTON — TV and radio broadcasters have a new resource to help fund internships to grow the pool of young engineering talent for the broadcast industry.

Pilot, NAB’s technology innovation initiative, in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters Educational Foundation, today announced the launch of a new program to provide grants to NAB members that establish paid engineering and media technology internships at their radio and TV stations.

“We believe these internships will help NAB member stations attract the best and brightest and expand awareness of the exciting work that a career in broadcast technology can provide,” said NAB CTO Sam Matheny. “We are thrilled to be working with NABEF on this program, as a key component of Pilot’s technology education efforts.”

Initial grants will be for part-time internships in the spring 2019 academic term and full-time internships in the summer of next year. The program is aimed at helping NAB members that do not offer engineering or media-technology internships at the moment.

The new initiative will also help selected stations identify and support interns as well as assist with their attending the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The deadline for NAB members to apply for the grants is Aug. 15 for the spring 2019 internships. The deadline for the summer internship grants is Nov. 2.

“Through these grants, we expect to provide more opportunities for students to explore and learn about broadcast technology and engineering,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “The result will be an increase in the pool of talent for our industry.”

More information is available on the NAB Pilot website.

