NAB Looks at Superstorm Sandy

The National Association of Broadcasters announced the release of “Communicating Superstorm Sandy,” about the communications response during Hurricane Sandy’s devastating sweep through the East Coast last fall.

“Sandy” is the second installment in the NAB video series which centers on “the role that local radio and television broadcasters serve as ‘first informers’ in times of emergency,” according to a release. Previously the same production team, University of Oklahoma Media Arts Professor Scott Hodgson and University of Alabama Professor of Telecommunications and Film Chandra Clark, centered on how local and national broadcasters covered the 2011 tornadoes in Alabama and Missouri.

This new film features up-close footage of Sandy and more than 30 in-depth interviews, ranging from Brian Williams at NBC Nightly News to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, to the local broadcasters who had a front row seat to the storm’s path through Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York.

A series of videos focusing on select East Coast cities was also produced.

Clark and Hodgson worked with the Broadcast Education Association and their students to complete the film.