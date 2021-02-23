NAB Launches ‘Voices From the Field’ Highlighting Local Broadcasters

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters’ work to support their communities is getting a special spotlight from NAB with its new digital campaign, “Voices From the Field.” Part of the “We Are Broadcasters” initiative, “Voices From the Field” allows broadcasters to give first-person accounts on how they are serving their audiences and uplifting their communities.

“Voices From the Fields” will feature podcasts, video interviews and Q&A dialogue where broadcasters can share why they became broadcasters, what makes them passionate about their career and what they love most about being a local broadcaster.

The campaign will feature the people responsible for delivering the news, emergency info and other public programming, including local reporters, on-air radio talent, photojournalists, broadcast engineers, producers and editors.

The first “Voices From the Fields” entry comes from Shomari Stone, general assignment reporter for Washington, D.C.’s NBC4 (WRC-TV). Stone’s entry discusses when he knew he wanted to be a broadcaster, his role as a journalists and some of his experiences, including covering the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“Every day, thousands of local broadcasters work tirelessly on-air, online and behind the scenes to deliver invaluable service to their communities,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “This campaign will celebrate the real people who are providing vital information from the front lines to keep Americans safe, informed and engaged, even when they themselves are in harm’s way.”