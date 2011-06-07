NAB finalizes merger with MSTV



The National Association of Broadcasters June 1 completed its merger with the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV). The announcement came after NAB membership was solicited and overwhelmingly voted in favor of the merger.

MSTV’s Victor Tawil joins NAB as a senior vice president, and Bruce Franca as vice president. Former MSTV president David Donovan joins the New York State Broadcasters Association as president and executive director.