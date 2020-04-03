NAB COVID-19 PSAs Account for $42M in Donated Air Time

WASHINGTON—NAB’s mission to help get the word out on COVID-19 has turned into more than 175,000 PSAs that account for more than $42 million in donated airtime since the initiative launched on March 12.

The numbers released by the NAB are from PSAs created with the use of the organization’s Coronavirus Response Toolkit that have played on local broadcast TV and radio stations to help educate Americans on how to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The response from America’s local broadcasters to this extraordinary crisis is truly incredible,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “From donating unprecedented airtime for PSAs to promoting struggling small businesses to covering the latest public health developments, I am so proud of radio and TV broadcasters for their support of local communities. As our nation faces these challenging times, broadcasters will continue serving as ‘first informers’ by reporting, comforting and educating.”

PSAs independent of the NAB’s resources have also been airing on TV and radio; these are not reflected in the NAB’s numbers. PSAs produced by Ad Council in partnership with the CDC are also not included in the count.