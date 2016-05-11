NAB Comments on FCC's 126 MHz Target

WASHINGTON—Following the FCC’s announcement of its clearing target of 126 MHz for the incentive auction, the National Association of Broadcasters has responded. In a letter to the FCC, NAB spectrum auction point man and general counsel Rick Kaplan called the target “appropriately aggressive,” but also argued that in light of it the FCC should back off of its vacant channel proposal.

