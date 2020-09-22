NAB Celebrates First Amendment With New Campaign

WASHINGTON—In celebration of the 231st anniversary of Congress passing what would become known as the Bill of Rights, NAB is launching a new campaign celebrating the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of speech and the press, as well as the freedom of religion and assembly.

The campaign is being launched to coincide with the anniversary of Congress sending out 12 amendments to the U.S. Constitution to the states for ratification, 10 of which would be adopted.

NAB is providing broadcasters with a toolkit that features on-air and digital resources designed to help media professionals, policymakers and the public celebrate the First Amendment. This includes an interactive timeline of key moments in history where journalists exercised their First Amendment rights to provide news; a social media filter, shareable video and suggested posts highlighting the importance of free speech; and a listing of associations, organizations and partners that defend and support the First Amendment.

“America’s founders, in their infinite wisdom, understood that our country could not long survive without a free press that could report the facts and deliver their opinions without fear or favor,” said Gordon Smith, NAB president and CEO. “NAB celebrates this enduring principle that has kept our communities informed and engaged since our nation’s early days, and we honor the ongoing work of the press in preserving our democracy.”