NAB Applauds House Passage of Legislation to Protect Journalists

WASHINGTON—The NAB voiced its support this week for the passage of H.R.4330 - Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act (PRESS Act) by the House Judiciary Committee. The legislation would establish protections for journalists at the federal level regarding the revelation of their confidential sources except in defined circumstances such as threats to national security.

“NAB applauds the House Judiciary Committee for its bipartisan passage of the PRESS Act, legislation that will protect journalists’ right to legally, openly and fearlessly report the news,” said NAB President Curtis LeGeyt. “Embracing the right of a free press to report the news without fear or favor, journalists rely on confidential sources to shine a light on wrongdoing in government, expose waste of taxpayers’ dollars and hold our elected officials accountable.

“Broadcasters appreciate the leadership of Reps. Raskin, Lieu and Yarmuth on this important issue, and Sen. Wyden's sponsorship of companion legislation in the Senate. We look forward to working with all members of Congress to pass this important legislation that upholds a guiding principle of American democracy."