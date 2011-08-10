Most households with connected TVs use apps once a week, says In-Stat

Households with TVs connected to the Internet are adopting apps for their televisions with more than 60 percent using a TV app at least once a week, according to new research findings from In-Stat.

According to In-Stat research director Keith Nissen, TV apps will become a part of the mainstream viewing experience as apps are optimized for the big screen and competitors to Netflix vie for their slice of the over-the-top video subscription pie.



In-Stat’s research reveals:

• Shipments of connected TVs with integrated TV applications will grow by an average 36 percent over the next five years.

• 22 percent of U.S. broadband households already own an HDTV with integrated TV apps.

• TV apps are not the primary reason for purchasing connected TVs.

• Consumers favoring subscriptions to both pay-TV and online video services rose from 18 percent to 30 percent during 2010, contributing to the continued growth of Netflix.