Mobile video viewers up 44 percent over 2009, Nielsen says

Depending on which way you look at it, mobile video viewing is either booming or still too small to count. The Nielsen Company reports that approximately 22 million U.S. consumers viewed video content on mobile phones in Q2 2010, up 43.82 percent year-over-year. Nielsen’s metrics include users who access mobile video through the mobile Web, subscription-based services, downloads and applications.

Despite this increase, mobile video viewership is still less than 10 percent, but there’s hope: Subscribers 13 to 17 years old average 7 hours 13 minutes of mobile video viewing per month, substantially more than any other demographic. That compares to 18-to-24-year-olds who watch 4 hours and 20 minutes and 25-to-34-year-olds (who constitute 30 percent of the overall U.S. mobile video audience) at 3 hours 37 minutes. According to Nielsen, the average U.S. mobile video user now spends 3 hours 37 minutes per month watching mobile video, the same as in Q1 2010 but 22 minutes more compared to Q2 2009.