Mobile phone touted most-used electronic device

According to a recent report from Forrester Research, its annual survey of Americans and their adoption of technology revealed that nearly three-quarters of them use the mobile phone more than any other electronic device. Out of 37,000 respondents, 73 percent said the mobile phone is the electronic device they use the most. The second most used device, at 58 percent, is the desktop PC. Other report highlights revealed that 23 percent of Americans ages 18-44 own a smart phone. As could be expected, the younger generation is more mobile: Both Generation Y and X consumers are more likely to have smart phones and unlimited data plans.

A recent report from the Pew Internet & American Life Project also revealed that of the 82 percent of Americans with mobile phones, 43 percent have downloaded mobile applications, for a total of 24 percent of U.S. adults who are app users. Mobile app usage ranks near the bottom of behaviors, compared to shooting photos (76 percent), text messaging (72 percent), accessing the mobile web (38 percent), mobile games (34 percent) and e-mail (34 percent).