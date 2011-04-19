Mobile DTV, spectrum repacking could impact VPT HD transition

Joe Tymecki, Vermont Public TV chief technology officer, has guided the public broadcaster on its journey to HD production and transmission. Like many long treks, Tymecki has found that the path originally plotted required some modifications along the way. What’s more, even as the statewide broadcaster wraps up its HD transition, new challenges and opportunities are presenting themselves that may require additional changes in the near future.

In this podcast, the second of a two-part interview, Tymecki shares some thoughts on how bits might be allocated if Vermont Public TV pursues mobile DTV and what government-proposed repacking of the TV band would require of the broadcaster.

Click here to listen to Part 1 of this podcast.