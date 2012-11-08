Message from Multidyne

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. – Multidyne vice president of sales, Glen Powers, emailed this message on Thursday, Nov. 8:



“Due to the effects of hurricane Sandy, MultiDyne has been without power since Monday, Oct. 29. Our power was finally restored as of Sunday, Nov. 5. For those of you who have been experiencing difficulty contacting us, I sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and we thank you for your patience. For those of you living in areas that were impacted by this storm, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.”



Multidyne has facilities in Melbourne, Fla., as well as New York.