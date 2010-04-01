Media Bureau requires analog LPTV, translator applicants to amend filings for digital operations
The FCC Media Bureau asked those filing applications for new analog LPTV and TV translator stations to amend their filing to specify digital operations. Amended applications are due May 24.
According to the bureau, the switch from analog to digital is considered a “major change.” As such a $705 filing fee is required. Amendments must be filed electronically using FCC Form 346. .
