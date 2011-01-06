Media Bureau extends cross-ownership amendment filing deadline

The FCC Media Bureau on Dec. 21, 2010, granted a 90-day extension of time for several media companies for filings related to the commission’s newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rule.

The extension for Cox Enterprises, Calvary, Bonneville International, Scranton Times and Morris Communications pertains to amendments to pending waiver requests or renewal applications and requests for permanent waivers of the rule.

According to the bureau, the extension is needed to give the commission more time to consider a request from the media companies that the deadline be delayed until 90 days after the issuance of a final court order on pending judicial challenges to the Commission’s modified newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership rule.

The new deadline is April 4, 2011.