Mauritius Broadcasting installs SeaChange for ingest, playout, archiving

Mauritius Broadcasting (MBC), the national public broadcasting service of the Republic of Mauritius, has installed the SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary and MediaServer 1200 play-to-air system at its new headquarters. The facility houses MBC’s radio and television networks.

At the center of the broadcaster’s setup is a new SeaChange Universal MediaLibrary (UML), which will be used for direct ingest, playout and archive. It will be directly accessed by Avid, Telestream Vantage, and homegrown applications for automation, browsing, and true edit-in-place. The UML provides a robust 144TB of raw capacity in a compact 5RU storage matrix.

Each UML is equipped with two 10GigE ports, delivering gigabyte-level performance. Content is protected with high availability controllers and RAID 6-configured drives that are hot-swappable and field replaceable — ensuring no single point of failure. The UML is readily scalable in a grid architecture.

To be used for ingest and playout, the SeaChange MSV 1200 offers flexibility in resolution and video format. At 3RU, it can accommodate 8TB or 16 TB SATA with RAID 6 dual-parity data protection. The MSV 1200 facilitates high channel density ingest (up to four channels) and playout (up to eight channels) of SD, HD and 3-D content.

