LTN Global Brought Virtual Element to Democratic National Convention

COLUMBIA, Md.—While this week’s Democratic National Convention forgoed the traditional convention crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic, LTN Global helped bring the American people into the event through its technology.

As the official interactive production partner for the DNC, LTN’s Live Video Cloud platform enabled multiple live streams to be taken from participants across the country and then distributed onto an LED screen on the stage of the make-shift convention hall, as well as into on-air production for channels, including social media.

Viewers got to see Live Video Cloud at work after Joe Biden and Kamala Harris each gave their speeches accepting the Democratic party’s nominations for president and vice president, respectively.

LVC is a high-capacity media-control console from LTN Command. It provided the DNC with live video acquisition, routing and distribution capabilities.

“Using LTN’s innovative cloud-based solutions, the DNC has set the precedent for the future of events no matter the format, theme or geographical location,” claims Malik Khan, LTN executive chairman and co-founder.