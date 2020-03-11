LPTV Coalition Pulls NAB Show Event

WASHINGTON—The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition has announced it is cancelling its annual event at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, citing coronavirus (COVID-19) as its primary reason.

Prior to making its decision, the coalition surveyed its members and general newsletter readers. The results showed that 64.7% of respondents were no longer planning to attend the NAB Show, with 47% saying it was not best for them to attend because of the coronavirus.

The coalition also sought information on the ages of respondents, as coronavirus is supposed to be more dangerous to older individuals. The survey showed that 80% of respondents were over 51 years old and 50% were over 60.

In addition, 71% of respondents said they would welcome receiving the information that was going to be presented at the event in alternative ways. The coalition says it is currently exploring possible alternatives to replace the canceled event.

The LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition event was scheduled to take place April 19 at the Convention Center Westgate Hotel.

The 2020 NAB Show is still scheduled to occur as planned.

“The coalition understands that the NAB needs to make its own decision for this economically important event to them,” the LPTV Spectrum Right Coalition’s statement read. “But when the CDC urgently is recommending against travel for those 60 and above, and not to attend events larger than 10, and when the FCC chair cancels a major event just 20 blocks from the FCC office, the NAB needs to be more responsible in the matter. Not many, if any, LPTV licensees can book a private jet to the NAB Show.”