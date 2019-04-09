LPTV Coalition Changes Name, Mission

LAS VEGAS—As the repacking process continues, the LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition used its annual LPTV Rally at the NAB Show to announce a change in name and mission.

Mike Gravino speaking at the LPTV Rally.

The coalition will now be known as the Next Gen TV Coalition, with its new mission aimed at “leveling the playing field” for independently owned and operated broadcast television licensees. A station’s power level is no longer an issue, as in addition to the thousands of Class A, LPTV, civic and noncom TV translator groups that made up the coalition can now be joined by full power stations that need additional spectrum in their coverage areas to implement Next Gen TV.

“With our licensed spectrum rights now firmly secured by $150 million in Congressional funding for auction and repacking of displacement stations; and with more than two years of clear sailing ahead with a known and already approved process; and further and most importantly with highly favorable Next Gen TV rules to flash cut to the new ATSC 3.0 service, our industry needs to now be hyper-focused on the future next gen TV standard,” said Mike Gravino, the coalition director, during the rally.

Gravino continues that the coalition will go from a defensive positioning to one that leans toward the future, and into the world of Next Gen TV.

“For the past six years we have had to band together to protect the spectrum we agreed to homestead and farm for the Federal government, and now the industry can now finally reorient itself to once again be the leading edge of innovation and community service,” Gravino said.