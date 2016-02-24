LiveU Hits Red Carpet for Academy Awards, Grammys

HACKENSACK, N.J.���There are a lot of people out there who are more invested in what the stars are wearing at the Academy Awards than they are concerned with who will actually win Hollywood’s top prizes. To help cover the red carpet and deliver this information to fans, CBS Television’s “Entertainment Tonight” and “The Insider” utilize LiveU technology to deliver content and information to their broadcast and online audiences.

LiveU recently helped "Entertainment Tonight" cover the red carpet at the Grammys.

Both “ET” and “The Insider” used LiveU’s LU500 live video transmission backpacks for use at the Emmys, Grammys, ESPY’s, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards. They will also use them for the upcoming Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28. The shows also use the gear for short interviews.

“ET” and “The Insider” currently employ three LU500s for broadcast production and two for online, allowing them to either stream live content directly back to the studio or store and send back at a later time.

LiveU is a provider of IP-based video services for acquisition, management and distribution that is headquartered out of Hackensack, N.J.