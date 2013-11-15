Liberman Agrees to $110,000 Indecency Settlement

WASHINGTON — Spanish-language broadcaster Liberman has agreed to pay $110,000 to settle an indecency investigation by the Federal Communications Commission. The Burbank, Calif.-based company also will follow a three-year compliance plan, according to the FCC.



The investigation was motivated by complaints about “JoséLuis Sin Censura,” (José Luis Uncensored), which aired on Liberman stations in four markets—KRCA-TV in Riverside, Calif.; KPNZ-TV in Ogden, Utah; KMPX-TV in Decatur, Texas; an KZJL-TV in Houston, Texas. Often compared to “Jerry Springer,” the Spanish version hosted by Luis was said to feature nudity and target gay and transgendered individuals for audience abuse. (See “Sale del aire ‘José Luis sin censura,’” at Huffpost Voces.) The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation as well as the National Hispanic Media Coalition filed a complaint in 2011 against Liberman for airing the show during the safe harbor hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., when indecency prohibitions apply. GLAAD had been trying to get Liberman to clean up the show since 2005.



The FCC reviewed recordings of the show, and while the agency did not issue a specific finding of indecency, it noted that Liberman took the show off the air more than a year ago. In addition to the $110,000 it agreed to pay, Liberman will abide by a three-year compliance plan that includes appointing a compliance officer, compliance reporting, the creation of a compliance manual, annual employee training and self-reporting in the future.



The settlement terminates the FCC’s investigation.

