Learn About the Future of Storytelling at NAB2011



If you are interested in taking your programming to a new level, this year’s NAB Show has a Super Session you won’t want to miss.



"Transmedia: Telling the Story Through Narrative Content, Games and Real-World Adventures" brings together creatives and executives to discuss transmedia and the art of immersive entertainment experiences. Coined by media scholar Henry Jenkins, who will moderate this session, “transmedia” is a method of telling a story across multiple platforms and formats.



The panel for “Transmedia” includes Danny Bilson, executive vice president of Core Games for THQ, Jeff Gomez, Starlight Runner Entertainment CEO, Gale Anne Hurd, producer whose credits include “The Terminator” and “Aliens,” Tim Kring, multiplatform storyteller and creator of “Heroes” and Kim Moses, executive producer, director and writer. Henry Jenkins is a professional of communications, journalism and cinematic arts at USC and author of Convergence Culture: Where Old and New Media Collide, and over a dozen other titles on media and popular culture.



The session begins Monday, Apr. 11 at 2:30 pm.



