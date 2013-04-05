Leader Announces New LV5490 SD-to-4K Waveform Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO— Leader Instruments has added the LV5490 SD to 4K multi-standard multi-waveform monitor to its range of test equipment.



The LV5490 accommodates up to eight input channels. Four connect to dedicated inputs accepting 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SD-SDI. Each dedicated input includes Leader’s cable length measurement capability. The other four channels can be user-configured as inputs, HD/3G/4K pattern outputs or SDI re-clocked outputs. 3G-SDI dual link and quad link are both supported. Rear panel connectivity includes SDI and DVI rasterizing outputs, Ethernet, RS-422 serial control, eight digital audio inputs/outputs, eight SDI inputs/outputs, external reference and 75 ohm loop-through, 90 to 250 volt 50/60 hertz mains power input and ground.



Two sets of HD-SDI dual link signal can be displayed at the same time. In SDI mode, up to four signals can be displayed simultaneously. In 4K video format mode, 3G-SDI dual link or quad link are supported. Up to four 3G-SDI dual link 4K video inputs or up to two 3G-SDI quad link 4K video inputs can be displayed (selectable).



The LV5490 can be operated in a selection of test and measurement roles. These include waveform, vector and picture monitoring, SDI signal data analysis, cyclic-redundancy-check error, embedded-audio error, event log, data dump and timing display. Leader’s CINELITE II toolset also comes as a standard feature, allowing easy assessment of relative exposure and overall luminance.



Waveform, vector and picture display can be viewed simultaneously on the LV5490 screen. Simultaneous display and overlay display of multiple SDI inputs is possible. Size and location of individual channel displays can be adjusted using a USB-connected pointing device.



