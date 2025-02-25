Lawyers in CBS Bias Complaint Seeking Mediator
Paramount wants to settle $20B lawsuit
Attorneys for President Trump and Paramount are seeking a mediator to resolve Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS, according to the New York Times.
The Times, citing several sources, said Paramount had no comment but quotes Trump’s lawyer Ed Paltzik, “President Trump will pursue this vital matter to its just and rightful conclusion.”
Trump filed the lawsuit against CBS just prior to the 2024 election, accusing the network of editing an interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris to show bias against him. The lawsuit was amended to add the network’s parent company as a separate defendant.
Brendan Carr, Trump’s new FCC chairman has also accused CBS of “distortion,” and said as early as last November that the lawsuit would be a part of the commission’s review of the merger. The FCC released the full transcript of the interview earlier this month and has asked for public comment.
Attorneys for Trump and Paramount are currently negotiating but CBS staffers are opposed to issuing an apology to Trump, according to the Times.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
