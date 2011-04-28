K-Tek spotlights Norbert Sport camera mount

K-Tek (www.ktekbooms.com/) has added a new product to its Norbert line of camera support products, called the Norbert Sport. It's ideal for camera operators looking for a solid, versatile camera mount for handheld shooting, Norbert Sport provides DSLR and small-format HD video cameras with comfortable handholding and accessory mounting options.

At a list price of $285, the Norbert Sport uses two lightweight, foam-covered carbon-fiber hand grips and aluminum top and bottom mounting plates to securely mount select production accessories such as digital recorders, microphone mounts or small LED lights. Weighing roughly 1.5lb, the carbon fiber side handles have comfortable foam covers. Handles have adjustable height and use a secure collar/collet system. The top bar offers nine shoe mounts, six 3/8 x 16 threaded mounts, and five 1/4 x 20 mounts. The bottom bar comes with a quick-release/tripod mount and can use standard 15mm rods with K-Tek's iris rod adapter.

The original Norbert frame, which is also available, is designed for more comprehensive setups because of its near limitless combination of shoe mounts and threaded adapters.