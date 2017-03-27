KJWP Adds PlayBox’s AirBox Neo

WILMINGTON, DE.— Serving as the MeTV affiliate station for the Philadelphia area, KJWP has installed the latest AirBox Neo servers from PlayBox Technology to upgrade its broadcast playout system. Two AirBox Neo servers were installed at that station’s Wilmington, De., headquarters to serve as a master and backup.

The two servers are both configured for closed caption text processing and play out in 720p HD to the Philadelphia region terrestrial digital network, as well as cable. Each server comes in a 3RU chassis.

The AirBox Neo is able to support UHD, HD and SD playout and is designed for 24/7 unattended operation; it can also be operated manually, including the ability to handle live-to-air throughput. It features parallel outputs that enable the running of two or more SDI or IP streaming SD/HD feeds simultaneously. Changes to the playlist can be made while on-air, including individual clips, though not the one currently playing. Live productions are facilitated by a live show clipboard that allows insertion and/or execution of various events or live streams.

Additional features for the AirBox Neo include the ability to manipulate on-air graphics and titling capabilities live; pre-constructed graphic components; video resizing; window-style display; and website content ingest.