KCWX automates with NVerzion for improved efficiency

KCWX Channel 2, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in San Antonio, recently implemented an NVerzion system to provide automated playout.

The NVerzion system automates control of four 360 Systems video servers (two HD and two SD), a Miranda NVISION routing system and a Miranda Densité LGK-3901 master control and channel-branding processor. The system also interfaces with a WideOrbit traffic system to automate creation of on-air playlists and as-run reconciliation. The overall reliability and efficiency gains from the system have allowed KCWX to free up existing staff for other tasks; specifically, broadcast monitoring staff has been reassigned to the growing promotions department.