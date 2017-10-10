KBS-WATV Goes With PlayBox Technology’s AirBox Neo

SEATTLE—Advanced Broadcast Solutions recently commissioned a new broadcast playout system for the Washington headquarters of KBS-WATV and tapped the AirBox Neo from PlayBox Technology to serve as the core system.

KBS-WATV is a digital cable network that distributes programming for the Korean American community in Western Washington. It offers Korean programming with English subtitles, plus live coverage of Korean news.

The AirBox Neo system configured for KBS-WATV includes a TitleBox Neo graphic preparation station and ListBox Neo scheduler, all with full protection and fast switchover from main to backup. ABS also supplied KBS-WATV with an eight-input Blackmagic multiviewer switcher and SNS media storage management. ABS says the entire system takes up a single rack in the KBS-WATV apparatus room and is operated from the channel’s production control suite, where all available inputs and output channels can be monitored.

With the AirBox Neo system, KBS-WATV can transmit SD, HD and UHD to a wide area of Washington state.