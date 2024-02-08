Kagan: Broadcast Fee Growth Slowed in 2023
Carriage disputes, cord-cutting blamed
The majority of pay-TV operators upped their broadcast fees 12.8% in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan.
Six out of the nine MVPDs tracked by Kagan raised the retrans fees paid to broadcasters during the past 12 months, bringing the national average to approximately $21.48 per month consumers pay to watch local broadcast channels on their pay-TV service.
However, Kagan says the rate slowed compared to the 14% increase in retrans fees in 2022, attributing the decrease over cord-cutting and the myriad station blackouts that occurred during 2023. Kagan estimates that the 2024 figure will grow 14%, representing $22.62 of the average pay-T bill.
Kagan estimates that the average retrans fee per subscriber charged to cable, telco and DBS operators in 2024 will grow 14% to $22.62. Among the providers, Kagan found that Comcast’s Denver market imposed the highest broadcast TV fee at an average $34.75 per subscriber every month. Cable One was the only cable provider that didn't change its broadcast fee in 2023.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Most Popular
By Tom Butts