Kagan: Broadcast Fee Growth Slowed in 2023

The majority of pay-TV operators upped their broadcast fees 12.8% in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan.

Six out of the nine MVPDs tracked by Kagan raised the retrans fees paid to broadcasters during the past 12 months, bringing the national average to approximately $21.48 per month consumers pay to watch local broadcast channels on their pay-TV service.

However, Kagan says the rate slowed compared to the 14% increase in retrans fees in 2022, attributing the decrease over cord-cutting and the myriad station blackouts that occurred during 2023. Kagan estimates that the 2024 figure will grow 14%, representing $22.62 of the average pay-T bill.

Kagan estimates that the average retrans fee per subscriber charged to cable, telco and DBS operators in 2024 will grow 14% to $22.62. Among the providers, Kagan found that Comcast’s Denver market imposed the highest broadcast TV fee at an average $34.75 per subscriber every month. Cable One was the only cable provider that didn't change its broadcast fee in 2023.