Joint request seeks additional time to complete 2GHz BAS relocation

As the 2GHz Broadcast Auxiliary Service relocation effort approaches completion, 28 designated market areas (DMAs) were not expected to meet the Feb. 8 deadline and should be given relocation deadlines on a market-specific basis, according to a joint request filed Feb. 1 with the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology.

The filing from Sprint Nextel, the Association for Maximum Service Television (MSTV), NAB and the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) modifies a joint request made Dec. 31, 2009, in which the parties told the commission that nine DMAs would need until Aug. 9 to complete the relocation. Other DMAs also would require an extension, but were expected to complete the project before Aug. 9, the filing said.

Since the December filing, the project has proceeded, and 14 of 42 DMAs not expected to wrap up by the deadline have completed the transition. Fifteen of the remaining DMAs are expected to complete the transition by the end of March; four are expected to wrap up in April; seven in June; and only two will require until Aug. 9 to complete the transition to the new 2GHz BAS assignments.

The filing also pointed out that in the 28 DMAs yet to finish the project, nearly two-thirds of the stations in those markets are ready to relocate as soon as other stations in the market or adjacent markets make the switch.

An appendix to the filing identified DMAs and expected completion dates:

• February: St. Louis; Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, ND; Missoula, MT.

• March: Columbus, OH; Buffalo, NY; Lexington, KY; Dayton, OH; Des Moines-Ames, IA; Honolulu, HI; Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Iowa City-Dubuque, IA; Tri-Cities, TN-VA; Evansville, IN; Ft. Wayne, IN; Sioux City, IA; Butte-Bozeman, MT.

• April: Indianapolis, IN; Lafayette, IN; Davenport, IA – Rock Island-Moline, IL; Wausau-Rhinelander, WI.

• June: Portland, OR; Eugene, OR; Medford-Klamath Falls, OR; Bend OR; Spokane, WA; Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, WA; Rochester, MN-Mason City, IA-Austin, MN.

• July: Albuquerque-Santa Fe, NM; Anchorage, AK.