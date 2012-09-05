Jünger Debuts V*AP

BERLIN: Jünger Audio is using the IBC show in Amsterdam to debut a new audio processor, the V*AP.

According to Jünger, the V*AP can find a home in radio or TV studios as a voice processor. Its sections include low-pass/high-pass filtering, dynamics, parametric EQ and de-essing. It can be operated remotely via a PC. V*AP makes use of Jünger’s signal leveling technology for smoothing out dynamic ranges. It also has “Spectral Signature,” an algorithm processing technology designed to narrowly boost or attenuate select frequency bands. Spectral Signature settings can be saved. Options for the V*AP include a dual preamp card and an SDI I/O video card. ~ from Radio World

