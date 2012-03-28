Jampro Antennas Powers CJON Digital Television



SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: Jampro Antennas, Inc.announced the successful installation of a digital television transmission antenna for CJON-DT, a privately owned broadcast outlet located in St John’s, the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.



The recently installed antenna is one of Jampro’s Prostar Series, a model JA/MS-32/21 Broadband UHF Slot unit set to transmit on channel 21 in a side-mounted, elliptically polarized cardioid pattern. The unit’s sturdy architecture made it the ideal choice for the harsh environment surrounding CJON’S location on the easternmost tip of North America.



The station, known as Newfoundland TV (NTV), began airing in 1955 and was among the first in Canada to broadcast 24 hours a day. NTV reaches over 8 million households across the country with English language programming.





