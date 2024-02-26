IP Showcase Returns to the 2024 NAB Show

The 2024 NAB Show brings the return of the IP Showcase, an essential event for industry professionals to explore the forefront of broadcasting technology. Since its inception, the IP Showcase has been instrumental in demystifying IP production and broadcasting, offering a unique platform for learning, sharing, and discovering how open standards fuel innovation and collaboration across the media landscape.

This year we continue the tradition of enlightening and inspiring NAB Show attendees, with a program that mirrors the dynamic evolution within the standards community. Located in Booth W3066 in the West Hall, the 2024 IP Showcase lineup is crafted to showcase the latest strides in media over IP, reflecting our members’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

With a robust schedule of roughly two dozen presentations, the IP Showcase caters to a wide audience — from those just stepping into the world of media over IP to industry veterans. Each presentation is a window into the ongoing evolution of IP standards and their application in real-world scenarios. As a preview, let’s look at three of them.

(Image credit: AIMS)

First up is “What is IPMX? – A Plain Language Summary of the IPMX Technical Recommendations” by Jed Deame of Nextera Video. This presentation promises to deliver a comprehensive summary of the major features of IPMX, breaking down its components into easy-to-digest segments.

Deame will peel back the layers of technical jargon to reveal the core benefits of IPMX for both broadcast and ProAV users. Attendees can expect a comprehensive look at how IPMX builds upon the foundations of SMPTE ST 2110, enhancing interoperability and easing the transition to IP workflows. This session is an essential primer for anyone looking to grasp the significance and application of IPMX in today’s media landscape.

Andreas Hildebrand (Image credit: Lawo)

Next, Andreas Hildebrand of Lawo AG takes the stage with his presentation “MADI over IP: The Magic About Flow Configuration and Packet Setup.” With the industry's shift towards IP, understanding the nuances of audio transport becomes crucial. Hildebrand, a renowned expert in the field, will guide attendees through the intricacies of transporting MADI over IP networks, emphasizing latency considerations and flow configuration. This talk is tailor-made for audio engineers and system architects seeking to leverage the full potential of IP audio within their operations, offering insights into achieving seamless audio integration in an IP-centric world.

Gerard Phillips (Image credit: Arista Networks)

Rounding out our selection is “Expanding ST 2110 beyond the Studio — Connecting it all together” by Gerard Phillips of Arista Networks. As live production environments increasingly embrace IP, the question of how to interconnect these “islands” of IP production for broader collaboration and sharing becomes paramount. Phillips' talk addresses this next frontier, exploring strategies for extending ST 2110 connectivity to foster greater creative and operational flexibility. Attendees will leave with a roadmap for enhancing opportunity and creativity through comprehensive IP connectivity, making this session a must-attend for professionals tasked with envisioning the future of their IP infrastructure.

These are just a sample of the two dozen presentations expected at the IP Showcase. By offering insights into IPMX, audio over IP, the expansion of ST 2110 networks, orchestration and automation in the cloud, mastering the basics of media-over-IP network design, or any of the other topics planned for this year’s lineup, they will provide attendees with a valuable perspective on the evolving IP landscape.

We encourage attendees to prioritize the IP Showcase at the 2024 NAB Show, whether for our insightful presentations or the opportunity to engage in our meetups. It’s an essential destination for professionals seeking to deepen their knowledge and discuss the latest in media over IP. The IP Showcase stands as a testament to the industry’s ongoing evolution and offers a valuable platform for learning, sharing, and networking. Make sure it's on your 2024 NAB agenda.