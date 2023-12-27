Interra Systems' 2024 Outlook: More Use of AI for Targeted Content

Despite the cloud's popularity, in 2024 we anticipate the broadcast and streaming industries will continue investing in on-premises, virtualized hardware infrastructure. This is due to strict security and compliance regulations — particularly in content-intensive sectors like broadcasting and entertainment — driving media professionals’ preference for greater control over security and data governance.

Furthermore, global expansion by video service providers will necessitate a strong consideration of localization strategy, which includes quality control and monitoring of content delivery, addressing challenges in network infrastructures, and accommodating cultural preferences in different regions.

Over the past year, there has been a significant rise in AI-/ML-powered automation deployed across production, output processes, and localization services in the media industry. The role of AI/ML as an essential tool for managing complex workflows and diverse formats has been emphasized, and we can expect this trend of automation to expand in 2024 — with advancements in metadata usage enhancing speed and efficiency in live productions.

Augmented and assistive AI/ML technologies will be more targeted, with organizations specifying and re-evaluating where this should be applied. These operations will scale automated processes, allowing humans to focus on decision-making and skilled tasks, which is particularly valuable in localization with emerging standards for ancillary audio/video data.