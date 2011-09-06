In-Stat forecasts tablet shipments to approach 250 million in 2017

The popularity of tablets will push shipments toward 250 million units in 2017, according to a new forecast from market research firm In-Stat.

According to In-Stat chief technology strategist Jim McGregor, greater product differentiation as well as competitive device and service pricing are pushing tablets into the mainstream and enterprise markets.

“Tablets are joining an array of smart-connected devices that allow users almost unlimited access to content and communications,” he said.

Recent In-Stat research reveals:



• In the consumer segment, tablets are competing against all consumer electronics and computing devices, not just PCs.

• The 9in to 11in form factor is forecasted to be the dominant tablet form factor, with 56 percent of the market in 2017.

• iOS and Android are forecast to maintain more than 90 percent of the market share with Windows as a distant third.

• Wireless operator business models could have a tremendous impact on future tablet demand.