Industry trends remain relatively stable between 2010, 2011

This is the second in a series of articles about some of the findings from the 2011 Big Broadcast Survey (BBS), a global study of broadcast industry trends, technology purchasing plans and benchmarking of broadcast technology vendor brands. More than 8000 people in 100 countries took part in the 2011 BBS.

Last week, we published the 2011 BBS Broadcast Industry Global Trend Index, which shows the most important trends in the broadcast industry for 2011. The article referenced both the 2009 and 2010 BBS Broadcast Industry Global Trend Index and looked at how the rankings of trends have changed over time. For example, in 2009, the transition to HDTV operations was, by far, the top-ranked trend. However, by 2011, it had been overtaken by multiplatform content delivery as the top trend, even though the move to HD is clearly still important.

We received a lot of feedback from clients and readers who said they wanted to more easily see changes to the importance of trends over time and asked for a single chart that shows year-over-year comparisons. The accompanying chart shows a comparison of the BBS Broadcast Industry Global Trend Index between 2011 and 2010.

So, what changed between 2010 and 2011?

Interestingly, the top four trends in the 2011 Global Broadcast Industry Trend Index are the same as last year and the year before: multiplatform content delivery, transition to HDTV operations, file-based/tapeless workflows and IP networking and content delivery.

However, there has been considerable movement in the relative ranking of these four trends over the past several years. Most significantly, multiplatform content delivery has become increasingly important and is the dominant trend in 2011.

Several trends were ranked more highly in 2011 than in 2010. For example, VOD moved up from No. 8 in 2011 from No. 6 in 2011, while 3-D TV moved up from No. 10 in 2010 to No. 8 in 2011. Other trends remained relatively static in terms of their ranking in 2011, including transition to 3Gb/s operations, transition to 5.1-channel audio, outsourced operations and green initiatives, which remained the bottom four trends in 2011 and 2010.

In addition to the rankings in the index, we’ve compared the results in two other ways, notably by changes in overall numerical ranking relative to the previous year and changes in overall commercial importance relative to the previous year

