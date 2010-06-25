India’s DishTV conserves bandwidth with Ericsson technology

DishTV, India’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) satellite operator, has deployed a number of advanced digital encoders and decoders from Ericsson to improve its satellite bandwidth efficiency, increase channel capacity and offer more choice to

its subscribers in HD and SD. The headend upgrade enables DishTV's 7 million subscribers to enjoy new HD services. Viewers can also access new SD channels without the need to swap existing MPEG-2 set-top boxes (STBs).

DishTV has selected Ericsson’s EN8100 MPEG-2 and EN8190 MPEG-4 AVC encoders, and is launching a combined SD MPEG-2 and HD MPEG-4 AVC system in the same transponder space. The EN8100 and EN8190 optimize bit rates and deliver greater performance by maximizing current bandwidth capacity.

