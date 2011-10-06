India Reallocates Mobile TV Spectrum to Mobile Broadband



The United States isn't the only country where regulators are searching for more spectrum for wireless broadband services. The Hindu Business Line Website reported on New spectrum bands identified for mobile broadband service.



One of the bands targeted in India is already reallocated to wireless carriers and public safety users in the United States--the 700 MHz band. The article observed that India's National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP) had earmarked the entire 700 MHz band for mobile broadband services. It said, "This band was being eyed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for mobile TV services, but the NFAP has pushed the broadcasting services to another band, raising doubts about the future of mobile TV services."



The article said S-band frequencies between 2.5 and 2.6 GHz, which are now exclusively used by INSAT systems for satellite services such as meteorological data dissemination, would be opened up for broadband use. When you add up the bands that are targeted for wireless broadband telecom companies could get an additional 200 MHz of spectrum if the NFAP is implemented. However, implementation depends on inter-ministerial negotiations.



