Independent producer Shaw discusses impact of latest digital cinema tools

The week before Thanksgiving, I was in Burbank conducting a daylong event for the magazine on implementing mobile DTV at television stations.

I invited my old friend Rick Shaw to meet me where the event was being held so we could have lunch together and catch up on what is new with his independent production company, Pinlight.

This week's podcast interview is a continuation of our lunch conversation in which we talked about HD television, digital cinema cameras and what is happening in Hollywood. During the podcast, Shaw discusses a variety of topics like the not-so-well-received changes to Apple's Final Cut NLE software and new digital cinema cameras he is evaluating for a likely project he will soon begin shooting on codes embedded within the Torah.