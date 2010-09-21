In-app ad revenue to surpass $860 million in 2014

Consumers’ desire for apps will push acceptance of in-app ads, said a report from Parks Associates, which estimated the value of the mobile apps ad sector to be $860 million in 2014. The company’s latest report showed that 46 percent of adults 18 to 34 were “either indifferent to in-app ads or willing to endure them in free mobile apps.” Mobile app profits will reach $2 billion by this year’s end, said Parks Associates analyst Heather Way, and double to $4 billion by 2014. The seemingly insatiable demand for apps is also spurring a buying frenzy among the big players, she added, pointing to Research in Motion’s purchase of Cellmania for its BlackBerry App World storefront, which just surpassed 10,000 apps.