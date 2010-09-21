In-app ad revenue to surpass $860 million in 2014
Consumers’ desire for apps will push acceptance of in-app ads, said a report from Parks Associates, which estimated the value of the mobile apps ad sector to be $860 million in 2014. The company’s latest report showed that 46 percent of adults 18 to 34 were “either indifferent to in-app ads or willing to endure them in free mobile apps.” Mobile app profits will reach $2 billion by this year’s end, said Parks Associates analyst Heather Way, and double to $4 billion by 2014. The seemingly insatiable demand for apps is also spurring a buying frenzy among the big players, she added, pointing to Research in Motion’s purchase of Cellmania for its BlackBerry App World storefront, which just surpassed 10,000 apps.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox