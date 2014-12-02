iGR: U.S. Spending for Distributed Antenna Systems to Reach $29.5 Billion Over Five Years

AUSTIN, TEXAS—From iGR: Mobile operators are looking to small cells as a way to solve in-building coverage/capacity issues, as a great deal of mobile phone usage happens indoors. A Distributed Antenna System, or DAS, is a type of small cell that is characterized by multiple antennas connected to processing units that are geographically distributed throughout a network.



DAS typically are deployed to improve voice and data coverage on licensed cellular bands in office buildings, as well as in venues with a high density of users such as stadiums and convention centers. Many sports arenas across the U.S. have installed DAS to improve the wireless service for guests.



DAS are expensive to deploy and maintain. They typically are priced per square foot, but their price also depends on both required capacity and the complexity of the venue. iGR has forecasted both build spending and operating costs for the U.S. DAS market in its latest market study.



“After further analysis of the DAS market, we have forecasted the actual U.S. DAS installations, as well as the associated build spending and operating costs,” said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR, a market research consultancy focused on the wireless and mobile industry. “iGR expects that from 2013 to 2018 both build spending and operating costs will increase at a CAGR of approximately 20 percent, and total spending will be $29.5 billion.”