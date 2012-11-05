Hulu Plus to Add CBS Shows

LOS ANGELES – CBS Corp. and Hulu announced a non-exclusive, multi-year licensing agreement to stream programs from CBS’s television library on the Hulu Plus subscription service. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The CBS content will begin to appear on Hulu Plus starting in January 2013, and over the following months, Hulu Plus subscribers will have access to more than 2,600 episodes from library series such as “Medium,” “Numb3rs” and “CSI: Miami,” as well as classics such as “Star Trek,” “I Love Lucy” and “The Twilight Zone.”



Clips from “Entertainment Tonight” will also be available the day of broadcast on Hulu and Hulu Plus. A selection of CBS library shows will also rotate through the free Hulu.com service, and additional titles will be announced.



CBS and Hulu also have previously announced licensing agreements for CBS-produced programming that airs on The CW and for CBS content on Hulu’s subscription service in Japan.

