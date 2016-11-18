House Passes Potential FCC Regulation-Blocking Bill

WASHINGTON—Congress does not want Tom Wheeler making any last minute push that it might not agree with. After urging Wheeler to put a halt on “controversial” regulatory efforts, the House of Representatives have approved a bill that would allow them to easily invalidate any last-minute regulations from the FCC or other agencies. The bill will move to a vote in the Senate when it returns after the Thanksgiving holiday.

