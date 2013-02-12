HDTV Sets Now in Three-Quarters of U.S. Households

DURHAM, N.H.— New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. shows that 75 percent of households in the United States have at least one high definition television set — up from 23 percent five years ago. Over the past five years, 52 percent of U.S. households adopted HDTV.



In addition, 51 percent of current HDTV households have more than one HDTV set, compared to 22 percent five years ago. Approximately 38 percent of all U.S. households now have multiple HDTV sets, up from just over a quarter two years ago, and 5 percent five years ago. About 59 percent of TV sets in HD households are now HDTVs.



The study also found that 84 percent of households with annual incomes over $50,000 have an HDTV, as compared to 73 percent with household incomes of $30,000-$50,000, and 56 percent with household incomes under $30,000.



Among those getting HD programming from a cable, satellite, or Telco TV provider, the perceived mean number of channels of HD programming is 77 — up from 63 two years ago and 29 five years ago.



About 6 percent of all U.S. households currently have an HDTV set that is 3D-capable — 41 percent of this group do not watch 3D content. Overall, 47 percent of those surveyed have seen a 3D TV, or have a 3D-capable TV, up from 24 percent two years ago.



22 percent of all households purchased a new TV in the past 12 months. The mean reported purchase price was $680 —about 30 percent less than five years ago. Fewer households households (24 percent) plan to purchase a new TV set in the next 12 months —compared to 19 percent last year and 17 five years ago.



"Over the past five years, HDTV has grown from one-quarter of all US households to three-quarters of all households, and many more households now have multiple HDTV sets," summarized Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, Inc. "Today, about 47 percent of all TV sets in US households are HDTVs, compared to 11 percent just five years ago."



These findings are based on the group’s tenth annual HDTV study, “HDTV and 3D TV X,” which was a survey of 1,252 U.S. households.



